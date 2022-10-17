Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

Head coach Brian Daboll has talked about toughness and resilience since he arrived in January, and for months that sounded like so much coachspeak, more comfortable to talk about than the roster holes and the rebuild ahead. To be sure, the rebuild is still ongoing -- the Giants routinely deploy players so deep in the roster that reporters have to check their provenance, and on the Ravens' first touchdown today, the Giants had only 10 men on the field, a mistake that Daboll called unacceptable. But a revival is ongoing, too, one that few saw coming quite this quickly, with quite so much of the toughness and resilience Daboll trained them for during the summer.

"I think his approach has been great," Love said. "When we win games, or when we lose games, it stays constant. His mindset, his approach to us, stays really constant. That's an approach I haven't seen in recent years. He knows what has happened in the past here. He's creating a culture where your head is not down all day, you shake it off really quick. He's created a beautiful culture in the building right now."

That certainly sounds like an indictment of previous coaching regimes, which nobody around here wants to spend much time thinking about. Suffice it to say that last year, the Giants won four games. Total. This year, through six weeks, they have won five, all by one score, three of them after trailing by double digits. The days of running quarterback sneaks from their own goal line, as they did late last season, seem very much in the past.