NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 17

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- S Justin Simmons (quad) is expected to be activated from injured reserve for Monday night's game versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Simmons was placed on IR following the season opener, and was designated to return to practice about a week ago.
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) could also be activated from IR for tonight, per Rapoport.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Josh Gordon (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR C.J. Board (practice squad)