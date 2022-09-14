Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve 

Denver's close Monday night loss to Seattle came at a cost. How significant it is remains to be seen.
Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.
The team later announced Simmons' placement on IR. He's eligible to return in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021 and played in all 17 games in the first season of his new deal, earning second-team All-Pro honors. He hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2017, but that streak is due to end with Week 2's game against Houston.
Three-year veteran P.J. Locke is listed as Simmons' replacement on Denver's depth chart. On Wednesday, the team also signed safety Anthony Harris to its practice squad. Harris started 14 games last season with the Philadelphia Eagles following six years with the Minnesota Vikings.