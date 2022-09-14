Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve 

Denver's close Monday night loss to Seattle came at a cost. How significant it is remains to be seen.

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

The team later announced Simmons' placement on IR. He's eligible to return in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021 and played in all 17 games in the first season of his new deal, earning second-team All-Pro honors. He hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2017, but that streak is due to end with Week 2's game against Houston.