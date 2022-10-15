Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also cleared concussion protocol and is set to be a backup in Week 6. Rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson is slated to make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Vikings.

Tagovailoa returned to Dolphins practice this week, but was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

"I don't see him being active," McDaniel said. "I can say with certainty that he's not going to play this week."

Tagovailoa was in concussion protocol due to an injury he suffered on Sept. 26 against the Bengals.

On Oct. 8, the NFL-NFL Players Association released a joint statement on the investigation into handling of Tagovailoa's concussion protocol.

Effective in Week 5, the specific modification was that the diagnosis of "ataxia" was added to the mandatory "no-go" symptoms that establish whether a player can resume play.