Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Published: Oct 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one step closer to making a return to the field.

The Dolphins QB has been cleared from concussion protocol, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday. Tagovailoa flew to Detroit and Pittsburgh to meet with specialists before he was cleared, Pelissero added.

Tagovailoa has suffered no setbacks during his progression through the concussion protocol, Pelissero reported, per a source. Tagovailoa will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, per Pelissero, but he is all set for his return to the lineup next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also cleared concussion protocol and is set to be a backup in Week 6. Rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson is slated to make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Vikings.

Tagovailoa returned to Dolphins practice this week, but was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

"I don't see him being active," McDaniel said. "I can say with certainty that he's not going to play this week."

Tagovailoa was in concussion protocol due to an injury he suffered on Sept. 26 against the Bengals.

On Oct. 8, the NFL-NFL Players Association released a joint statement on the investigation into handling of Tagovailoa's concussion protocol.

Effective in Week 5, the specific modification was that the diagnosis of "ataxia" was added to the mandatory "no-go" symptoms that establish whether a player can resume play.

With Tagovailoa taking a step closer to his return, Miami can now look ahead to its matchup with Thompson in line to make his first career start on Sunday.

