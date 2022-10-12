Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to return to field Wednesday; timeline for return to play still TBD

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw today as part of his progression through concussion protocol, per sources.

Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol as a result of the injury he suffered Sept. 29 and could be cleared from protocol before Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa will throw and participate in individual drills during today's practice. McDaniel added Tagovailoa will not be active Sunday.

"I don't see him being active," McDaniel said. "I can say with certainty that he's not going to play this week."

But sources say he has made great strides in recent days and is headed in the right direction toward an eventual return to play.

Since the injury, Tagovailoa has consulted with four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist.

Over the weekend, Tagovailoa began to increase his rehab work to include cardio and strength training. Wednesday's return to the field is part of the protocol progression as part of "non-contact sports-specific activity," which includes throwing.

Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game is up in the air as well. McDaniel told reporters that if Bridgewater clears protocol by this weekend, the plan would be for him to back up rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, who relieved Bridgewater in last week's loss to the Jets.

