NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) activated from IR
SIGNINGS
- LB Dakota Allen (active roster)
- WR Chester Rogers (promoted to active roster)
- CB Herb Miller (promoted to active roster)
SIGNINGS
- TE Dalton Keene (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LS Joe Fortunato (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out versus the Jaguars.
- RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game.
SIGNINGS
- WR Keke Coutee (53-man roster)
- RB Phillip Lindsay (53-man roster)
- RB D'vonte Price (53-man roster)
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Luke Tenuta
INJURIES
- WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Colts.
- DE Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) has been ruled out
SIGNINGS
- LB Ty Summers (active roster)
SIGNINGS
- OT Chandler Brewer (active roster)
- RB Ronnie Rivers (active roster)
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared from concussion protocol, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Tagovailoa will not be active in Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Pelissero added.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared from concussion protocol and will serve as the backup to rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
INJURIES
- LB D.J. Wonnum (illness) ruled out versus the Dolphins.
SIGNINGS
- TE Jacob Hollister (active roster)
INJURIES
- WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Browns.
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
INJURIES
- QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in the team’s Week 6 win versus the Bears, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step and his availability moving forward is up in the air, Rapoport added.