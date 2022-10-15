Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

Published: Oct 15, 2022 at 01:05 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-3-0

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 2-2-1

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 2-3-0

SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
2022 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared from concussion protocol, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Tagovailoa will not be active in Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Pelissero added.
  • QB Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared from concussion protocol and will serve as the backup to rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 4-1-0

INJURIES

  • LB D.J. Wonnum (illness) ruled out versus the Dolphins.

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
2022 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Browns.
  • CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Washington Commanders
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in the team’s Week 6 win versus the Bears, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step and his availability moving forward is up in the air, Rapoport added.

