Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers in trade 

Anderson heads west to a Cardinals team that is scrambling for answers at receiver. Marquise Brown -- Kyler Murray's best option in the passing game so far this season -- suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to Seattle. The Cardinals fear the injury is serious and might force him out of action for an undetermined amount of time, Rapoport reported. Acquiring Anderson at least gives Arizona another option who isn't an unknown commodity.

Just don't expect Anderson to suddenly reset a single-game receiving record with Arizona. Adding the former Jets and Panthers pass-catcher to an offense that already isn't functioning well might not amount to much more than attempting to plug a cracked dam with bubble gum, but it's also not much of a risk for the Cardinals.

Arizona will only pay Anderson $690,000, the prorated portion of his base salary after Carolina converted much of Anderson's pay into a signing bonus before the start of the season, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.