Style of victory over Chiefs says much about Bills' potential in 2022

The Bills added Miller to the team because they knew he could be a missing piece in their pursuit of a title. Mahomes had bamboozled them in consecutive postseasons -- the Chiefs also beat Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game during the 2020 season -- and it was imperative that Buffalo find some way to pressure him in key moments. As the Bills' offense proved on Sunday, their quarterback has continued to develop in his own right. Allen provided plenty of exciting moments, but it was how he performed in the clutch situations that stood out in this contest.

Buffalo faced a 7-3 deficit late in the first half when Allen led his team on a 7-play, 96-yard drive in just 1:13 of game time. His 34-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis gave Buffalo a lead that was only trumped by Mahomes putting Kansas City in position for Harrison Butker to kick a team-record 62-yard field goal as the half ended. Then the Bills trailed 20-17 when Allen got the ball with 5:31 left in regulation. This time he engineered a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with his 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining.

Allen wasn't ready to make those plays consistently a couple years ago. He made them last season when it counted, but Buffalo couldn't stifle Mahomes when it mattered most. The best thing about the way the Bills handled Sunday's outcome was that they kept it in perspective. They know there's a very good chance they will need those same types of plays in the postseason, perhaps against the Chiefs for yet another time.

"We're just trying to be playoff-caliber," said Allen after throwing for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns. "Every game is big in the NFL. It doesn't matter if you're playing a team that is 4-1 or 1-4. Any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday, any team can win when you're on the field. We're professional football players for a reason. Everybody is good. So we have to turn our attention to the next week."

Allen admitted that he didn't know who was up next for Buffalo, as the Bills have a bye before hosting Green Bay on Oct. 30. He did acknowledge that he was looking forward to some downtime, with some golf or fishing likely on the agenda. The Bills are off to the fast start every team hopes for, so a little relaxation won't be a bad thing. They know that the more success they have now, the more it will mean when they're playing postseason games.

Allen didn't have to say this win was sweeter than others because Buffalo won in Kansas City last October. That game was a 38-20 victory, a blowout like the Bills' demolition of the Rams in this year's season opener and their 35-point win over the Steelers last week. The people who watched those wins came away raving about what the Bills could be when at their best. There wasn't that same kind of talk after Buffalo's season ended in Kansas City last January.