2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh) and cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder) did not return to the game versus the 49ers after being questionable. Defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (knee) returned to the game after being questionable.
- Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses (left heel) did not return to the game versus the Giants after being questionable.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Jeffrey Gunter (knee) was ruled out after suffering the injury during warmups. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) was ruled out versus the Saints.
- Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) did not return to the game versus the Patriots after being questionable.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) did not return to the game versus the Jets after being questionable. Guard Jake Hanson (biceps) was ruled out for the rest of game.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion) was ruled out for the rest of the game versus the Jaguars.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (knee) did not return to the game versus the Colts after being questionable.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb) did not return to the game versus the Vikings after being questionable. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) did not return to the game after being questionable. Linebacker Trey Flowers (foot), cornerback Nik Needham (ankle) and defensive back Keion Crossen (knee) were ruled out.
- New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) did not return to the game versus the Browns. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and defensive back Cody Davis (knee) were ruled out.
- New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner returned to the game after being evaluated for a head injury versus the Packers.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was ruled out versus the Buccaneers.
- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) were ruled out versus the Falcons.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was ruled out for the rest of the game versus the Steelers. Brate is still at the hospital undergoing evaluation and has all movement, per head coach Todd Bowles.