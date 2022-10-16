Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits loss to Vikings with thumb injury

The Miami Dolphins' revolving door at quarterback continues.

Rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota and did not return.

Thompson was in the midst of his first career start. He relieved backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Miami's 40-17 Week 5 loss to the Jets after Bridgewater entered concussion protocol, and Thompson was named the starter for Sunday's game even though Bridgewater cleared protocols over the weekend.

Thompson looked sharp despite both teams remaining scoreless at the time of the seventh-round rookie's departure. Thompson finished his day with seven completions on 13 passes for 89 yards.

Bridgewater's turn to make a relief appearance marks yet another injury at the QB position in a Dolphins season that has been marred by them.

Miami's starter, Tua Tagovailoa, has missed the last two weeks after suffering a concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 -- an injury that spurred the NFL and NFLPA to adjust the league’s concussion protocols midseason.