2022 NFL season: Best revenge games on tap? Seattle vs. Russell Wilson, Bills at Chiefs and more

The 2021 regular-season finale between these AFC West rivals was an all-timer. To refresh your memory, all the Raiders and Chargers had to do in the Week 18 Sunday nighter was tie to guarantee they'd both make the playoffs -- and deny the Steelers a spot. Let's be truthful: The world (probably even Ben Roethlisberger) was rooting for this outcome. Stunningly, Vegas and L.A. nearly did it. If not for Chargers coach Brandon Staley's odd timeout in overtime, perhaps the game would have ended with the sides knotted up instead of in a Raiders victory. Now there is some extra oomph added to one of the best rivalries in the game, which should be even further spiced up after major additions by the Bolts (Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson) and Raiders (Davante Adams, Chandler Jones).