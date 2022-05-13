2022 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC





Dallas is America's Team, and it's a party whenever it's on national TV. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are all marquee stars worthy of the exclusive viewing window. That said, Mike McCarthy's offense is going to have its hands full with a loaded Indianapolis defense. Led by the sensational Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner, the Colts scooped up Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore this spring. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus taking the top job in Chicago is a loss, no doubt, but new Colts DC Gus Bradley has a whole lot of talent to work with.





When Indy has the ball? Well, I believe new QB Matt Ryan makes the Colts a playoff team. And this matchup will be particularly interesting, as it will pit Matty Ice against his old head coach, Dan Quinn, who's doing a brilliant job with Dallas' D. This Colts offense obviously starts with the ground game, though: Reigning rushing champ Jonathan Taylor is so much fun to watch behind Indy's great offensive line.