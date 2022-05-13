Most favorable NFL schedules of 2022: Forgiving draws for Cowboys, Giants

Strength of schedule: .462 (T-31st)

Bye: Week 14





Welcome to Washington, Carson Wentz! While I’m not here to write off the team’s opponents in Weeks 1 and 2 -- Trevor Lawrence's remade Jaguars and the Hard Knocks-bound Lions -- the Commanders have an opportunity to really go ahead and start to take command in the NFC East, thanks to season-opening meetings with the two worst teams in the league from 2021. Washington benefits from the lowest strength of schedule based on opponents' 2021 records, but also enjoys a soft start and some scheduling quirks. For instance, thanks to a Thursday night game at Chicago in Week 6, the Commanders will have a week-plus to prepare for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at home. Also, even though Wentz's highly anticipated return to Philadelphia is slated for a Week 10 Monday nighter -- the perfect recipe for a raucous Linc -- it won't be his first game against the Eagles; that's slated for Week 3 in Landover. Perhaps by mid-November, the temperature around the matchup will have cooled. Washington does have a late bye (Week 14), but finishes with three home games in four weeks, including two against division opponents (New York, Dallas).