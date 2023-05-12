2023 NFL schedule: Bears, Saints among teams with most favorable slates

Strength of schedule: .476 (24th)

The beginning of the Jordan Love era is set up with a decent runway as the team turns the page. Love will be introduced to the Bears rivalry right away in Week 1, and three of their first five games will be away from Lambeau Field. But the one long trip on the itinerary -- at Las Vegas in Week 5 -- comes after a mini-bye following the Thursday home game against the Lions. Even if Rashan Gary is unavailable at the start of the season as he works his way back from an ACL tear, the Packers face no proven offensive juggernauts early on. The real bye in Week 6 is probably a good spot to take stock of how Love and the offense have grown in the first portion of the season and will allow Matt LaFleur to make some early-season adjustments if needed. The healthy middle portion of the schedule is no joke, but again, there are some safeguards built in, with another mini-bye prior to hosting the Chiefs in Week 13 and an extra day of prep prior to the Monday nighter the following week at the Giants. This is no easy slate by any means, but it appears the Packers won’t be facing the most daunting lineup of opponents during this all-important transition season.