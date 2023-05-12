2023 NFL schedule: Chiefs, Patriots among teams with the toughest 17-game slates

Strength of schedule: .533 (9th)

The good news is that the band is back together, with Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford all seeking to bounce back after last season’s collapse. The bad news is that they don’t have much time to waste. They open with a wicked trio: at Seattle, versus San Francisco and at Cincinnati on a Monday night.





The middle portion of the schedule is no slouch either, with games against the Eagles, Cowboys and Ravens. The Rams catch a bit of a break, playing two home games in a four-day span followed by a 10-day break right around Christmas. But the closing road duo -- at the Giants at the 49ers -- will test them firmly at the end, too.