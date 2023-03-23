NFL's best revenge games in 2023 season: Super Bowl LVII rematch, Frank Reich vs. Colts and more

Ah, man -- this meeting would be so much better if Ezekiel Elliott were still with the Dallas Cowboys. And we might need to include Zeke's future team in this piece with the way the Cowboys' season ended. But oh my gosh, this is another one of those historical NFL rivalries that has evolved since the 1970s. And Dallas' last two defeats at the hands of the 49ers have gotten weirder by the year -- including the final play of January's Divisional Round meeting. Which probably seemed like such a great idea when somebody pitched it. Like having Ryan Reynolds be Hal Jordan. Unfortunately, The Green Lantern was awful. I'm still bummed out about this -- The Green Lantern, not the ending of the Cowboys' season. That was hilarious. But hey, Ryan Reynolds did get the last laugh by making Deadpool sing on the silver screen. Oh, and selling Mint Mobile for a mint. Think about that, Mike McCarthy. This is going to be one of the most anticipated games of the year.