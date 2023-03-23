NFL's best revenge games in 2023 season: Super Bowl LVII rematch, Frank Reich vs. Colts and more

Do the Packers play the ... no, they don't. But that would have been totally cool now that Aaron Rodgers is likely headed to New York. It would have been a great way to kick off this annual revenge games piece. And unfortunately for the viewing public, we don't get a repeat of Russell Wilson squaring off against his former squad on Monday Night Football. Not that the NFL isn't above going, "Surprise! We've added an 18th game for this season, and the Jets are playing the Packers." But for right now, the Jets and Packers aren't scheduled to meet. Same for the Raiders and Saints, which would have been awesome with Derek Carr now donning black and gold!
With that said, here are some of my favorite REVENGE GAMES in the upcoming 2023 season.
If the NFL were professional wrestling, the Lions would "owe" the Packers a win for beating them in the Week 18 finale last year. You might have heard me say this before, but only the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs had a better ending to their season than the Lions. Detroit beat its rival, a team that has really hounded the Motor City for years. The Lions became one of the most beloved teams in the NFL -- and seemingly helped send Aaron Rodgers out of town without one last playoff appearance. Now Detroit heads into the 2023 season as a sentimental favorite. This should be the first Sunday night game of the season -- even though I hate opening with divisional games -- but it really should be in prime time to kick off the 2023 slate. Make it happen, NFL.
Oh, man -- this one is really personal for me. And I guess David Montgomery, as well. It was a bummer to see him leave Chicago. Signing a three-year, $18 million deal with a division rival adds insult to injury. That's not a slam on the Lions. Anything but. I was just saying nice things about them. However, it will seem weird to see Monty in the Honolulu Blue. Plus, he's probably going to rush for about six touchdowns in two games against the Bears. You can book that.
It should also be noted that the Saints play host to the Lions this season. New Orleans, of course, being the new home of running back Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) last season with Detroit. Yeah, this will be a big storyline this fall.
It would be SO sweet if the Chiefs were scheduled to play in Philadelphia. (If I were the Eagles' ground crew, I'd saturate the field with water and make it a mud pit.) This meeting, though, is in Kansas City. The Eagles are out here looking to avenge a Super Bowl loss. Although, I always love how pundits (me) like to pretend a win will make up for the loss in a Super Bowl. It's like those movies where the hero punches the guy who murdered his family in the opening scene. You're like, Yeah, those things aren't equal. But hey, it gives them (me) something to talk about on "NFL Total Access" for a week.
Speaking of the Eagles, the 49ers might have a bit of a grievance with the defending NFC champions for the way their season ended. And I might sound crazy here, but I anticipate San Francisco going into this game with a quarterback who has a working throwing arm. With everything that happened in that last game, the Niners were far more competitive than they should have been. (OK, at least for most of the first half.) This is undoubtedly the game they are looking forward to all offseason.
I know what you're thinking: Why is this one here? Because Bradley Chubb was traded to Miami? Dude ended up in a better situation. But did you see who the Dolphins added as their new defensive coordinator? Vic Fangio, a former head coach of the Broncos. I mean, Fangio was supposed to go out there and win games with Drew Lock. He was fired after three seasons. Then the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson. I know that hasn't gone as planned thus far, but the principle of it is very upsetting. The Dolphins are also rolling with newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey this year. I don't think he has beef with Denver, but he also seems like the kind of guy who doesn't need extra motivation.
Not only was it insulting to have been fired and held accountable for quarterbacks who were past their primes (Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan), but Frank Reich was replaced by former Colts center Jeff Saturday, who was just chilling as a TV analyst and had no high-level coaching experience. A move that was as shocking as it was infuriating to Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. There are layers here. Both teams are in the market for a new starting quarterback for 2023, and it's Reich and the Panthers who find themselves with the No. 1 overall pick to take a QB of their choosing. This could get ugly.
This game will always be considered a rivalry for all the weird things that have happened. From the 1970s to the Tuck Rule to when Jakobi Meyers threw a lateral to Chandler Jones that led to an unbelievable Raiders win last season. It might have been the weirdest game I saw in 2022. And like all of those people who go to Las Vegas and blow their money, these teams show up the next time thinking it's going to be totally different. The added wrinkle to this classic matchup is Jimmy Garoppolo, the newly minted Raiders quarterback and once heir apparent to Tom Brady in New England.
Ah, man -- this meeting would be so much better if Ezekiel Elliott were still with the Dallas Cowboys. And we might need to include Zeke's future team in this piece with the way the Cowboys' season ended. But oh my gosh, this is another one of those historical NFL rivalries that has evolved since the 1970s. And Dallas' last two defeats at the hands of the 49ers have gotten weirder by the year -- including the final play of January's Divisional Round meeting. Which probably seemed like such a great idea when somebody pitched it. Like having Ryan Reynolds be Hal Jordan. Unfortunately, The Green Lantern was awful. I'm still bummed out about this -- The Green Lantern, not the ending of the Cowboys' season. That was hilarious. But hey, Ryan Reynolds did get the last laugh by making Deadpool sing on the silver screen. Oh, and selling Mint Mobile for a mint. Think about that, Mike McCarthy. This is going to be one of the most anticipated games of the year.