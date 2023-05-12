2023 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN





Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence is all sorts of cool. Wanna talk about a juicy matchup with potential staying power? How about the one between these two young quarterbacks who faced off in a college football national championship game and then went No. 1 overall in back-to-back NFL drafts. And both field generals left an impression in last season's playoffs, with Lawrence guiding the Jaguars to a comeback win for the ages and Burrow nearly carrying the Bengals to a second straight Super Bowl. Consequently, both teams enter this season with high hopes.





Jacksonville is the AFC South favorite behind Lawrence and his plethora of weapons. The light went on for the generational quarterback prospect in Year 2, with Doug Pederson mercifully replacing Urban Meyer in the big chair down in Duval County. In 2023, I think Trevor steps into superstardom -- though this prime-time showdown in early December will be a true barometer of Lawrence's progress, especially given the savvy signal-caller on the opposite sideline.





Just three years into his NFL career, Burrow already boasts five postseason wins. Most impressively, he's transformed the Bengals into a true AFC juggernaut. Can Lawrence do the same with the Jaguars? This Monday night matchup will be telling!