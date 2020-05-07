2020 NFL schedule release: Ranking top nine prime-time games

Anticipation surrounding the opening of SoFi Stadium -- the gorgeous, state-of-the-art addition to Inglewood that will house the Rams and Chargers -- is understandably peaking. Talking to Rams COO Kevin Demoff on my SiriusXM Radio show a few weeks ago, his excitement poured through the phone connection. Football's been back in Los Angeles for a few years now, but this really feels like the start of something new and wonderful. This will be home. This will be ritzy. This will be L.A. football. Sean McVay's Rams, fresh off a disappointing, playoff-free 9-7 campaign, will be looking to open up SoFi Stadium in style. And to have "America's Team" as the first visitor to this grand new building? Well, that's quite a juicy Hollywood hook.