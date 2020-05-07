2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)

1) The NFL has plenty of experience adjusting the schedule, and officials familiar with the league's planning say looking at the past gives a good indication of what the league would do if changes are merited. The NFL postponed a week's slate of games after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and added those games to the back end of the season, pushing back the postseason and the Super Bowl. When the New Orleans Saints couldn't play at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina, they went on the road, playing home games in San Antonio and Baton Rouge and even at Giants Stadium. When heavy snowfall collapsed the Metrodome roof on the weekend of a game in 2010, the NFL moved the game from Minneapolis to Detroit. And Hurricane Irma caused the postponement of the season openers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins in 2017. They played that game in Week 11, when both teams were originally scheduled for a bye. In other words, everybody should be prepared to be flexible and open to unorthodox solutions this season.