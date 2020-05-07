Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:29 AM

Most forgiving 2020 NFL schedules: Ravens, Bucs smiling

Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Naming the NFL's easiest schedules in early May is the closest I come to authoring pure fiction on this website.

The very nature of pro football promises a bundle of surprises -- both positive and ill -- between now and February. Quarterback injuries transform juggernauts into flotsam, something the Steelers learned firsthand a year ago. Meanwhile, a smattering of clubs we judge today as fly-by-night clown cars will invariably turn frisky down the stretch.

A year ago, who foresaw the loaded Chargers tumbling to 5-11? Or San Francisco gelling into an NFC ultra-heavy? It's especially tricky to gauge how teams such as the Bengals, Browns, Broncos and Cardinals will perform come autumn.

With my laundry list of caveats out of the way, let's press on to examine some of the league's most forgiving schedules for 2020.

Baltimore Ravens

Laced with the NFL's softest strength of schedule, the Ravens are tasked with just one occurrence of back-to-back road contests. They open the season at home against a Browns team with a newbie coaching staff and finish with manageable home dates against the Jaguars and Giants before visiting the Bengals in Week 17. The club's clash with Kansas City comes at home in Week 3, while Baltimore's much-anticipated revenge tilt against the Titans after last season's playoff loss to Tennessee also unfolds at M&T Bank Stadium. The bye lands nicely in Week 8.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South is no picnic. Still, the majority of Tampa's rougher out-of-division showdowns -- against the Packers, Rams, Chiefs and Vikings -- take place at Raymond James Stadium. Tom Brady and friends must travel to Las Vegas, but Tampa was spared any voyage to the West Coast. They don't leave home between Week 11 and Week 14. Predictably stocked with prime-time games, the Bucs will play a whopping five night tilts between Week 5 and Week 11 -- but I like the schedule-makers giving this star-studded roster a month to heat up before shoving it under the lights.

The NFC West

My colleague Gregg Rosenthal is correct to point out Arizona's thorny slate, but the division overall is helped by facing an in-progress AFC East. The Bills are playoff material, but you'd rather face the Jets and Dolphins than deal with Baltimore and Pittsburgh out of the AFC North. We don't know what the Patriots will become, but the days of dealing with Brady and Gronk in Foxborough now float away in the rear-view mirror.

Chicago Bears

I'm unconvinced the Bears are playoff material, but I don't despise their schedule. Chicago is set up for a solid start with games against the Lions, Giants and Falcons out of the gate. Instead of visiting ice-cold Green Bay in Week 17, the Bears will grapple with the Packers at Soldier Field.

Cleveland Browns

With the league's fourth-softest schedule, the Browns are asked to visit Baltimore in Week 1. Not much fun, but home dates against the Bengals and Redskins come next. Beyond an always-thorny division slate, the Browns face some of their toughest opponents -- the Texans, Eagles and Colts -- at home. Baker Mayfield's two prime-time dates against the Bengals and Ravens also come at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns don't leave home between Week 8 and Week 11 and close in Cleveland against the Steelers. The question is whether that encounter will mean anything in terms of a playoff bid.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

Justin Herbert's online learning? Pep Hamilton's QB crash course

Hired in April, Pep Hamilton has one of the most important jobs on the Chargers' coaching staff: developing Justin Herbert. Jim Trotter chronicles ongoing efforts to bring the No. 6 overall pick up to NFL speed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd
news

No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd

With the 2020 NFL Draft marking a new era of No. 1 overall picks, Ali Bhanpuri looks back at the previous decade's top selections and ranks them from 10  to 1. Who's better, Myles Garrett or Kyler Murray?
All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts
news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Patrick Mahomes will become the NFL's highest-paid player but what's his price tag? Is a lucrative contract in Jamal Adams' future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects which players will reset the market at their respective positions.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Patriots, Ravens among NFL teams with biggest chip on shoulder

Can Bill Belichick's Patriots operate without Tom Brady? Will the Ravens bounce back from a stunning postseason one-and-done? Are the Saints poised to finally get their comeuppance? Marc Sessler spotlights nine teams with something to prove in 2020.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches
news

2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
Joe Burrow
news

2020 NFL schedule release: Benchmark games for nine newbies

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)
news

2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)

Judy Battista has five key takeaways from the 2020 NFL schedule, which is loaded with things to look forward to -- including a juicy opening matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Deshaun Watson's Texans.
Burrow-James, Brady-Mack head top individual matchups of '20
news

Burrow-James, Brady-Mack head top individual matchups of '20

Chris Wesseling highlights the top individual-level matchups on the 2020 NFL schedule -- including the fireworks-producing DeAndre Hopkins-Jalen Ramsey rivalry being ported to the NFC West.
Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested
news

Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested

The 2020 NFL schedule's out! So, which teams face the most difficult slates? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights the treacherous paths of eight organizations, including the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL