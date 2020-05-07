Most forgiving 2020 NFL schedules: Ravens, Bucs smiling

With the league's fourth-softest schedule, the Browns are asked to visit Baltimore in Week 1. Not much fun, but home dates against the Bengals and Redskins come next. Beyond an always-thorny division slate, the Browns face some of their toughest opponents -- the Texans, Eagles and Colts -- at home. Baker Mayfield's two prime-time dates against the Bengals and Ravens also come at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns don't leave home between Week 8 and Week 11 and close in Cleveland against the Steelers. The question is whether that encounter will mean anything in terms of a playoff bid.