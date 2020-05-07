Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested

The Patriots' schedule luck from 2019 was due for a course correction. They play seven games against playoff teams from a year ago, tied for the most in the NFL. They head out on early trips to Seattle and Kansas City, two of the toughest road venues the league has to offer -- and two enormous tests for presumed first-time starter Jarrett Stidham. The Pats are also one of just four teams to face the dreaded three-game road trip this season, and New England's daunting trek comes in early December. It's worth wondering what sort of position the Patriots will be in for the playoffs before finishing with two home games in the division. I don't put a ton of stock into conventional "strength of schedule" rankings based on last year's record, but it's not a surprise after looking at this slate that New England's schedule is ranked the toughest. Then again, Bill Belichick's crew remains in a rather forgiving division ...