Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:29 AM

Burrow-James, Brady-Mack head top individual matchups of '20

Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The release of the 2020 NFL schedule allows the shape of each team's season to come into view -- and reveals when we can anticipate the most compelling individual-level matchups. Chris Wesseling zeroes in on the top showdowns to watch.

Week 1: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals vs. Derwin James, S, Chargers

Welcome to the NFL, Heisman hero. Here's a matchup against a sneaky loaded defense featuring a versatile defensive back with Troy Polamalu's timing on blitzes. OK, I'm bending the rules. As much fun as it might be to watch James stalking fresh quarterback prey, the headliner is Burrow vs. Justin Herbert in a clash of putative franchise saviors. This is a measuring-stick matchup not only for the two high draft picks but also for each of the superstar-starved fanbases.

Weeks 1, 16: George Kittle, TE, 49ers vs. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Cardinals

Even with a bum knee, Kittle stiff-armed his way through Arizona's secondary, lifting San Francisco to victory in a 28-25 Halloween-night thriller last year. Faced with the prospect of containing one of the NFL's best players twice every season for the foreseeable future, the Cardinals drafted a linebacker/safety hybrid assembled by the football gods to thwart athletic tight ends in a pass-heavy era.

Week 3: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs vs. Patrick Queen, LB, Ravens

A pair of former LSU teammates square off in an early season showdown between the two AFC favorites. Coach Andy Reid has favorably compared Edwards-Helaire to former Eagles star Brian Westbrook, who was often the best player on the field during the prime of his career. Patrick Mahomes' offense was already a pick-your-poison assignment for linebackers. Now they have to stomach a belladonna scatback after choking on hemlock Hill and strychnine Kelce. Fortunately for the Ravens, their biggest draft need at inside linebacker just happened to coincide with the best player on the board when they scooped up Queen for occasions such as this one.

Week 4: Jeff Okudah, CB, Lions vs. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

The 2020 draft's consensus top cover specialist will be tested early against fellow Buckeyes legend Thomas. Although Okudah offers prototypical size at 6-foot-1 and more than 200 pounds, he's never dealt with the physicality of a record-breaking receiver such as Thomas, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Week 4: Chase Young, Edge, Redskins vs. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Ravens

Speaking of Ohio State stars, the draft's most ballyhooed pass rusher draws a first-team All Pro at left tackle in Stanley. Will Young find a way to slow down MVP Lamar Jackson, or will the Ravens make the rookie pay for sins of over-aggression by running their league-best ground attack right through his shoulders?

Week 5: Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers vs. Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, Edge, Bears

Contrary to the claims of his staunchest advocates, Brady's own physical decline factored into his suddenly slumping offense in 2019. The greatest 43-year-old of all time isn't going to move as well as he did when he was the greatest 40-year-old of all time. If he has a clean pocket, though, Brady can still pick on the right targets in the right situations. Rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs and his cohorts up front will have their hands full versus Mack and his new sidekick, the rejuvenated Quinn.

Weeks 8, 16: Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills vs. Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots

After watching their receivers struggle to separate versus tight man coverage, the Bills paid a steep price to Minnesota to acquire one of the premier route runners in the business. Diggs tended to wear his frustration on his sleeve when Vikings QB Kirk Cousins grew gun-shy downfield. If he manages to spring free versus the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he can count on Josh Allen to pull the trigger. If the previous two years are any indication, he can also count on those bullets to be scattershot in nature.

Week 9: AJ Dillon, RB, Packers vs. Javon Kinlaw, DT, 49ers

Can the Packers turn the tables on the 49ers? Matt LaFleur watched mentor Kyle Shanahan dial up just eight pass plays versus 42 rushes in a juggernaut ground attack that dashed Green Bay's Super Bowl hopes minutes into last season's anti-climactic NFC Championship Game. Intent on establishing a passing game that flows through the running game, LaFleur and his front office drafted the biggest, baddest back available in 250-pound hammer Dillon. Will that be enough to shift the winds against a dominant front seven that replaced 2018 Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner with rookie Kinlaw?

Weeks 10, 17: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos vs. Damon Arnette, CB, Raiders

The Raiders had their choice of Alabama receivers with the draft's No. 12 pick. They opted for the speed demon instead of the master craftsman, leaving Jeudy for Denver. The Raiders also had a shot at free agency's top cornerback, only to lose a bidding war with Miami for Byron Jones. Licking those wounds, they settled for Ohio State's Arnette, one of the this draft's most surprising selections at No. 19 overall. How will those two first-round decisions look after a couple of bouts with their AFC West rivals?

Weeks 13, 17: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals vs. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams

In terms of acrobatics and ball skills, this has been the isolation matchup to watch over the past few years. The last time these All-Pro talents battled it out, Ramsey had a sideline meltdown that ultimately led to his trade demand out of Jacksonville. Following Hopkins' own trade from Houston to Arizona in March, these old AFC South foes are back in the same division. Which hired gun is quickest in the West?

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

Justin Herbert's online learning? Pep Hamilton's QB crash course

Hired in April, Pep Hamilton has one of the most important jobs on the Chargers' coaching staff: developing Justin Herbert. Jim Trotter chronicles ongoing efforts to bring the No. 6 overall pick up to NFL speed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd
news

No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd

With the 2020 NFL Draft marking a new era of No. 1 overall picks, Ali Bhanpuri looks back at the previous decade's top selections and ranks them from 10  to 1. Who's better, Myles Garrett or Kyler Murray?
All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts
news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Patrick Mahomes will become the NFL's highest-paid player but what's his price tag? Is a lucrative contract in Jamal Adams' future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects which players will reset the market at their respective positions.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Patriots, Ravens among NFL teams with biggest chip on shoulder

Can Bill Belichick's Patriots operate without Tom Brady? Will the Ravens bounce back from a stunning postseason one-and-done? Are the Saints poised to finally get their comeuppance? Marc Sessler spotlights nine teams with something to prove in 2020.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches
news

2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
Joe Burrow
news

2020 NFL schedule release: Benchmark games for nine newbies

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
Most forgiving 2020 NFL schedules: Ravens, Bucs smiling
news

Most forgiving 2020 NFL schedules: Ravens, Bucs smiling

Marc Sessler highlights the teams that should be smiling at their 2020 schedules -- including Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)
news

2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)

Judy Battista has five key takeaways from the 2020 NFL schedule, which is loaded with things to look forward to -- including a juicy opening matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Deshaun Watson's Texans.
Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested
news

Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested

The 2020 NFL schedule's out! So, which teams face the most difficult slates? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights the treacherous paths of eight organizations, including the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL