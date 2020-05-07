2020 NFL schedule release: Ten spicy revenge games on tap

The Ravens enjoyed a dream regular season in 2019, piling up 14 wins behind Lamar Jackson en route to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore was a popular pick to reach the Super Bowl, but the Titans had other ideas in the Divisional Round. Led by another dominant performance from Derrick Henry, the Titans controlled the game from start to finish in a 28-12 victory. "We just beat ourselves," Jackson said after the loss. Stunned fans at M&T Bank Stadium were left to wonder what in the hell just happened, while Jackson faced more questions on why his dominant play in the regular season had yet to surface in two playoff losses. The reigning MVP will have to wait until January to slay that narrative, but beating up on Tennessee in November would undeniably scratch an itch. Big Truss.