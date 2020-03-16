Chargers, Bucs interested in signing Tom Brady

With the NFL's negotiating window officially open, teams can reach out to representatives of players set to become free agents when the new league year starts Wednesday afternoon.

The biggest fish set to hit the open market is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will inquire about Brady. And, of course, the Patriots want the six-time Super Bowl champ back.

Those three teams are the 42-year-old's market as of now. It's possible more teams could jump into the fray, but with the Tennessee Titans re-signing Ryan Tannehill, the market doesn't look as robust as it might have in January.

It's the first time in Brady's 21-year NFL career that he's free to negotiate with teams outside of New England.