Melvin Gordon 'looking forward' to playing Bolts twice

Melvin Gordon's moving on to Denver.

Obviously, he's staying in the AFC West, though, so he'll be seeing his old squad -- the L.A. Chargers -- twice a season going forward.

It's most certainly an aspect of the season to come he's excited about.

"Ah man, I'm looking forward to it," Gordon said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Gordon added that he's still in touch with former teammates and the back-and-forth is only making him look forward to opposing the Bolts more.

"It's gonna be exciting," Gordon said. "I still hang out with them, they talk trash to me.

"It is what it is, I'll seem them boys on Sunday."

Still, Gordon was quick to point out any revenge factors are a bit overdone and in his case, wasn't the prevailing force in him signing with the Broncos.

"It ain't the biggest reason," he said. "I think it's overrated, too."

As for the top reason Gordon agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos, the two-time Pro Bowler with 36 rushing touchdowns in five seasons said it was the organization's reputation and his fit with the offense.

"I just thought I'd be a good fit. I played against them twice a year, so I kinda seen how they used [Phillip] Lindsay, they like to run the ball. I felt it was a great opportunity there. I felt it was a good organization," Gordon said. "Everyone knows the Denver Broncos. Everybody knows that's a good organization. I just thought it could help boost my career and give me a fresh start."

So Gordon has his fresh start and one that will have him seeing his old squad twice a season.