Melvin Gordon signing two-year deal with Broncos

Melvin Gordon will ride to the Rocky Mountains.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Gordon has agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract with the Denver Broncos, per a source informed of the deal. Gordon's deal includes $13.5 million guaranteed.

The former Los Angeles Chargers running back had been looking for a multi-year commitment, holding out last year in an effort to obtain long-term security. With the running back market chugging in reverse, Gordon had to settle for a shorter-term commitment in Denver.

Rapoport reported last season that the Chargers offered Gordon a deal worth $10 million annually. With an overflow of running backs on the market, and teams being reluctant to pay the position, Gordon settled for less than that reported offer but didn't do awful considering the circumstances. He'll also get another shot at the open market in two years when the salary cap is expected to rise.

The $8 million annual average currently makes Gordon the fourth-highest paid running back, below Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million) Le'Veon Bell ($13.125 million) and David Johnson $13 million -- Derrick Henry ($10.278 million) and Kenyan Drake ($8.483 million) would squeeze in front of Gordon if they sign their franchise and transition tag tenders, respectively.

Rapoport noted Gordon had a better offer from another team, but the allure of playing in the AFC West, and facing the Chargers twice a year, appealed to the running back. Get ready for some #RevengeGame hype.

The former first-round pick had been a do-it-all back for Los Angeles, running for 4,240 yards and 36 TDs, with 1,873 receiving yards and 11 additional scores on 224 receptions in five seasons.

After returning from his holdout last season, it took time for Gordon to kick it in gear, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. Austin Ekeler, whom the Chargers signed to an extension, outplayed Gordon for stretches of the season. When given the bulk of the workload, Gordon was at his best, averaging 4.6 YPC in games he earned 20 or more totes.

Gordon joins a backfield in Denver led by back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Philip Lindsay, who is a mighty-mouse runner with the ability to blast through tackles and spin to open grass.

Broncos GM John Elway set out to upgrade the RB room alongside Lindsay, looking for an inside-runner who can take some of the load off the former undrafted free agent. Under coach Vic Fangio, it's clear Denver would like to run the ball effectively to take some heat off impressive but still-growing young quarterback Drew Lock.

In Gordon, Elway landed a player who can complement Lindsay and adds pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

Landing Gordon doesn't help Fantasy Football players out much, keeping a committee backfield in Denver. It does mean former third-round pick Royce Freeman's role will be drastically reduced if he sticks with the club.