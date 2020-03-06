Chargers, Austin Ekeler agree to 4-year, $24.5M deal

Austin Ekeler's productive 2019 season has earned him a new contract.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Ekeler have agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $15 million in guaranteed money, Rapoport added. The team later made the news official.

ESPN first reported the news.

Ekeler is one of the league's latest rags-to-riches success stories, going from an undrafted free agent to a key contributor in Los Angeles' offense. Ekeler's breakout season came in 2019, when he filled the void left by Melvin Gordon's holdout and rushed a career-high 132 times for 557 yards and three scores. Ekeler also posted a career high in receiving yards with 993 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

One could argue Ekeler deserved a Pro Bowl selection for his efforts, but the versatile back will get more chances to play his way to Orlando thanks to his new deal. With Gordon's future uncertain -- he's due to reach free agency at the start of the new league year -- the Chargers are hedging by at least keeping one productive member of their backfield.