Bucs only known team to make Tom Brady an offer

Tom Brady won't be a New England Patriot in 2020. Despite recent speculation that the future Hall of Famer could be heading west, Brady likely won't be a Los Angeles Charger either.

Brady's camp has led the Chargers to believe that he will land with an East Coast team because of family considerations, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported Tuesday afternoon. Los Angeles believes it is out of the running for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The Chargers bowing out of contention for Brady would limit the prospective free-agent QB's potential landing spots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a mystery team or two lurking beneath the surface.

Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Bucs for roughly $30 million per year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. They are the only known team to make an offer, Rapoport added.

Brady announced early Tuesday morning that he would not return to the Patriots in 2020 but a decision on where the QB will land is not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

The Chargers and Bucs became the two most likely destinations for Brady after the Tennessee Titans extended Ryan Tannehill on Sunday and Brady made his league-shattering announcement on Tuesday morning. Los Angeles let Philip Rivers walk into free agency and into an Indianapolis Colts uniform this offseason, while Tampa Bay has played coy about its attachment to impending free agent Jameis Winston since the combine.

With Brady apparently out of the picture in L.A., the Chargers will charge forward (for the moment) with Tyrod Taylor under center. The Bolts could end up being a landing spot for Cam Newton, whose departure from Carolina via trade or release is imminent, or for a top prospect with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's not over 'til the fat lady sings, but the Chargers appear to have belted their last aria in the Brady sweepstakes.