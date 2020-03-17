Tom Brady announces he won't return to Patriots

The Tom Brady-era in New England will officially end.

After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady announced on social media his "football journey will take place elsewhere," adding "I don't know what my football future holds."

Brady's goodbye ends the greatest run by a quarterback in NFL history.

Since taking over for Drew Bledsoe in 2001, TB12 has been the leader of the Pats' historic run of success. New England has never had a losing season with Brady at the helm, won six Super Bowls, made nine Super Bowl appearances and won a whopping 17 AFC East titles, including 11 straight.

In his 20 years in Foxborough, Brady won four Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, named an All-Pro five times, earned two Offensive Player of the Year awards, and 14 Pro Bowls.

With the pocket movement of a Jedi master, no one was better than Brady at deftly avoiding pressure with subtle moves and finding open targets. The signal-caller's precision at every level, uncanny competitiveness, and attention to detail made him into the greatest quarterback to ever play.

For the first time in his career, TB12 will mosey on to new pastures without Bill Belichick.

Brady will leave behind $13.5 million in dead money on the Patriots salary cap following last year's contract rework. He also leaves many more than 13.5 million memories for Pats fans.

Brady said he doesn't know what his future holds beyond a journey outside of New England. The market for a 42-year-old GOAT wasn't robust but should compensate him nicely.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been the hottest after Brady, made an offer believed to be $30 million or more per season, as did the Los Angeles Chargers.

Where Brady's path forward sits is currently unclear, but Tuesday marks the end of an unprecedented era in modern sports.