NFL cancels international games for 2020 season

The NFL will not play a game outside the United States this year.

The league announced Monday that its five scheduled international games for 2020 -- four in London and one in Mexico City -- will instead be played stateside due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," NFL executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin said. "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

"We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK."

NFL update on 2020 season schedule. â NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 4, 2020

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.