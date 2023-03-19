Around the NFL

Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

Published: Mar 19, 2023 at 09:56 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Brandin Cooks is on the move once again.

The Cowboys are acquiring the veteran wide receiver from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources. Dallas has since announced the trade.

Cooks journey to the Cowboys comes after a tumultuous 2022 season in Houston, during which he expressed his unhappiness with the club after he wasn't dealt at the trade deadline. Cooks, who's captaincy with the club was revoked by season's end, still led the Texans in receptions (57) and receiving yards (699) in 13 games played while adding three touchdown scores.

Cooks, who turns 30 in September, figures to be an ideal fit for a Cowboys offense that lacked a vertical deep threat during its foiled 2022 playoff run. Scoring only 12 points against the 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Cowboys' second leading receiver behind CeeDee Lamb in that defeat was Noah Brown, who had two receptions for 21 yards.

During the 2022 regular season, Brown also finished second among receivers behind Lamb in total receptions (43) and receiving yards (555). Coincidentally, Brown signed a free-agent deal with Houston this offseason.

The presence of Cooks should open things up for Lamb and Michael Gallup, who is expected to be at full strength following his comeback season in 2022 after recovering from a torn ACL. Dak Prescott also figures to benefit with the addition of Cooks after posting just 2,860 passing yards in 12 starts with a 23 to 15 touchdown-interception ratio.

The Cowboys' search for a complimentary speed threat alongside Lamb presumably ends with the club's second substantial trade this week. Dallas acquired former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 fifth-round pick at the start of the new league year and continues its proactive offseason by trading for Cooks.

Cooks began his career as a first-round pick by the Saints and was later traded to the New England Patriots in 2017, then to the Los Angeles Rams (2018), and then to the Texans (2020).

After being traded to the Cowboys, Cooks joins Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson as the only players since 1980 to be traded four times, per NFL Research.

