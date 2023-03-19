Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

During the 2022 regular season, Brown also finished second among receivers behind Lamb in total receptions (43) and receiving yards (555). Coincidentally, Brown signed a free-agent deal with Houston this offseason.

The presence of Cooks should open things up for Lamb and Michael Gallup, who is expected to be at full strength following his comeback season in 2022 after recovering from a torn ACL. Dak Prescott also figures to benefit with the addition of Cooks after posting just 2,860 passing yards in 12 starts with a 23 to 15 touchdown-interception ratio.

The Cowboys' search for a complimentary speed threat alongside Lamb presumably ends with the club's second substantial trade this week. Dallas acquired former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 fifth-round pick at the start of the new league year and continues its proactive offseason by trading for Cooks.

Cooks began his career as a first-round pick by the Saints and was later traded to the New England Patriots in 2017, then to the Los Angeles Rams (2018), and then to the Texans (2020).