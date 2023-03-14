Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys re-signing safety Donovan Wilson to three-year contract

Published: Mar 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Kevin Patra

The Dallas Cowboys hung onto one of their key secondary pieces.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Cowboys have agreed to terms to re-sign safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million, per agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of Universal Sports Management.

The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed at $13.5 million, Garafolo added.

The pact keeps Dan Quinn's safety trio of Wilson, Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse in place heading into 2023.

A downhill safety, Wilson is at his best playing inside the box. In 17 games in 2022, the 28-year-old tallied a career-high 101 tackles and generated five sacks.

Retaining Wilson (No. 47 on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents) was one of the Cowboys' priorities heading into the offseason and keeps flexibility on defense with the veteran's ability to play a hybrid-linebacker-type role.

