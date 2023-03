The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a veteran All-Pro to fortify their defensive backfield.

The Cowboys are acquiring corner Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a fifth-round compensatory pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who's now bound for his fourth team in as many years.