2023 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

Jets refusing anything but 'I do' from Aaron Rodgers: This is happening.

Green Bay and Gang Green have details to hammer out, but let's all agree that Aaron Rodgers will be New York's Week 1 starter.

It's been a ponderous process. Jets fans have been yanked through the mill, but the frustrating lead-up now fizzles away into a more trenchant reality: You've just switched out a lost-in-space Zach Wilson for one of the greatest passers in human lore.

So what if Rodgers wants Allen Lazard invited to the party? Jets fans should welcome Florence Pugh as the club's jackknife third-down back if that's what it takes.

Maybe the Jets seemed a little desperate through it all. So what? While the Panthers and Texans are primed to start over with a rookie, New York's tried all that to horrible results. The Jets are built for a veteran to come in, remove the chaos under center and set the coordinates for hyperspace.

If they're vaulted to an even darker corner of the universe: It's just football.

Seattle sticking with Geno: Geno Smith's deal with Seattle feels like it happened two months ago. Still, putting a ring on the Comeback Player of the Year was the club's most important piece of business. General manager John Schneider carved out a digestible, incentive-laden, three-year deal that pays Geno $40 million guaranteed. It creates the ideal environment for Smith to confidently lead the team this autumn while Seattle potentially drafts and develops a rookie heir with the fifth overall pick. Seattle's post-Russell Wilson rebuild has doubled as a masterclass.

Niners landing Javon Hargrave: The Niners veered creative with their cap to land free agency's top defensive tackle. Hargrave will nab $21 million annually, but just $6.6 million hits the books in 2023 thanks to a backloaded pact that gives general manager John Lynch time to adjust. It's doubly sweet to steal a star disruptor away from an Eagles team that topped San Francisco in the NFC title game. Imagine Hargrave (and even one healthy quarterback) on the Niners side when they meet again.

Eagles keeping the band together: They lost Javon, but Philly's front office is never down for long. Faced with a flock of defensive starters hitting the open market, general manager Howie Roseman cooked up "A Beautiful Mind"-esque formula to keep corners James Bradberry and Darius Slay -- two rabbits pulled out of two hats -- along with pass rusher Brandon Graham and fan favorite Fletcher Cox. So much for Philly's defense turning into mush.