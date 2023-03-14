Eagles agree to terms with former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

With Miles Sanders a free agent, likely pricing himself out of Philly, the Eagles needed depth in the backfield alongside Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, who NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million deal to return to the team.

Penny fits the bill well if he can stay healthy.

Health is a gargantuan factor for the former Seattle Seahawks first-round pick. Penny has never played a full season in five years and appeared in just 18 games in the past three seasons. The running back suffered a broken fibula in Week 5 of 2022.

When healthy, Penny is a dynamic runner, owning the ability to run through arm tackles and the speed to break away from defenders. In the past two seasons, when healthy, Penny averaged 6.2 yards per attempt on 176 carries. The 27-year-old blasted off at the end of the 2021 campaign, generating four games of 135-plus yards in the final five tilts that season.

He did all that behind a questionable offensive line in Seattle. Imagine the holes he'll have behind Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and the road graders in Philly.