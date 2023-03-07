Around the NFL

Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones after three seasons

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 02:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from veteran cornerback Byron Jones.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Dolphins plan to release Jones when the new league year begins on March 15, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Dolphins plan to designate Jones a post-June 1 cut, saving the club $13.6 million on the salary cap. The team will carry the corner's cap figure until that date, but he will enter free agency next week.

A former first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract to join the Dolphins in 2020, making him the highest-paid corner in the NFL at the time. His first two seasons with the Dolphins were up-and-down, generating two interceptions and 95 tackles in 30 games.

Jones missed all of the 2022 season due to offseason Achilles surgery that didn’t go as planned. Recently, the 30-year-old tweeted that he "can’t run or jump" because of injury issues. At the time, it was reported that Jones had no plans of retiring.

Related Content

news

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers releasing veteran LT Donovan Smith in salary cap-saving move

Donovan Smith's eight-year tenure in Tampa Bay is finished. The Buccaneers are releasing the veteran left tackle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who will get tagged ahead of Tuesday deadline?

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. NFL.com is keeping track of all the league's tag news ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives permission to speak with Jets

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all set to be free agents. Wilson says he wants to return.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discussed on "Good Morning Football" that he hopes QB Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers for the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract.

news

Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after the sides couldn't come to terms on a revised contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

The Chiefs are not expected to use a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE