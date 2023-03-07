Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones after three seasons

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from veteran cornerback Byron Jones.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Dolphins plan to release Jones when the new league year begins on March 15, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Dolphins plan to designate Jones a post-June 1 cut, saving the club $13.6 million on the salary cap. The team will carry the corner's cap figure until that date, but he will enter free agency next week.

A former first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract to join the Dolphins in 2020, making him the highest-paid corner in the NFL at the time. His first two seasons with the Dolphins were up-and-down, generating two interceptions and 95 tackles in 30 games.