Falcons signing right guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year, $105 million extension

Lindstrom, 26, was the Falcons' first first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, followed by Kaleb McGary later in Round 1 that year. The Falcons picked up Lindstrom's fifth-year option, and he was set to play in 2023 in the final year of his deal at just over $13 million. Following the 2022 season, Lindstrom said he wanted to remain a Falcon for life.

PFF had Lindstrom as its highest-graded guard in 2022, when he earned his first Pro Bowl bid and also received second-team All-Pro honors.

After missing 11 games to injury as a rookie in 2019, Lindstrom has started every game at right guard over the past three seasons. He's been flagged for six penalties in 55 career starts with only one holding call, which came last season.

Lindstrom's football ties run deep. His father, Chris, and uncles, Eric and Dave, all played in the NFL. Chris' younger brother, Alec, was signed to the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Chris' mother, Dawn, lost her battle to cancer last year.