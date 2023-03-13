Falcons acquiring TE Jonnu Smith from Patriots in trade

Jonnu Smith arrived in New England as a headline-making addition. He'll leave as little more than a cap casualty.

The Patriots are trading Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

Smith will also agree to a re-worked contract, which was set to take up $17.2 million in cap space prior to Monday's agreement, per Rapoport.

The trade cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15.

Smith joined the Patriots as one of two big-ticket signings at tight end (the other being Hunter Henry), but never found a way to live up to such expectations. He caught 55 passes for 539 yards and one touchdown combined between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, all but disappearing in New England's offense.

Smith arrived in New England as a play-making tight end who was seen as a surefire breakout player in the coming years, scoring 11 touchdowns between 2019 and 2020. Instead, he's headed to Atlanta for the price of a seventh-round pick the Falcons previously acquired from Buffalo.

Atlanta will be happy to have Smith, whom the Falcons can line up opposite Kyle Pitts and create an incredibly athletic duo of tight ends, perhaps in a fashion similar to the one Tennessee used with Smith and Delanie Walker at the end of the last decade.