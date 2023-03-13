Around the NFL

Falcons acquiring TE Jonnu Smith from Patriots in trade

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jonnu Smith arrived in New England as a headline-making addition. He'll leave as little more than a cap casualty.

The Patriots are trading Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

Smith will also agree to a re-worked contract, which was set to take up $17.2 million in cap space prior to Monday's agreement, per Rapoport.

The trade cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15.

Smith joined the Patriots as one of two big-ticket signings at tight end (the other being Hunter Henry), but never found a way to live up to such expectations. He caught 55 passes for 539 yards and one touchdown combined between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, all but disappearing in New England's offense.

Smith arrived in New England as a play-making tight end who was seen as a surefire breakout player in the coming years, scoring 11 touchdowns between 2019 and 2020. Instead, he's headed to Atlanta for the price of a seventh-round pick the Falcons previously acquired from Buffalo.

Atlanta will be happy to have Smith, whom the Falcons can line up opposite Kyle Pitts and create an incredibly athletic duo of tight ends, perhaps in a fashion similar to the one Tennessee used with Smith and Delanie Walker at the end of the last decade.

No matter how it looks in Atlanta, the Falcons added depth for a low cost (contract rework pending), while the Patriots were able to move on from one of their previous big swings in free agency as they chart their offensive future and clear room to adjust accordingly.

Related Content

news

Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to five-year, $87.5 million deal

The Denver Broncos are signing right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Niners signing DT Javon Hargrave to four-year, $84M contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Hargrave was NFL.com's top available free agent.

news

Ravens release veteran DE Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, the team announced Monday.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce returning for 13th NFL season

Jason Kelce will be back in Philadelphia in 2023. The longtime Eagles center said Monday in a tweet that he has "decided to return for another year," his 13th in the NFL.

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler requests permission to explore trade options

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has requested permission to explore options for a trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, via Ekeler's agent.

news

Patriots re-signing CB Jonathan Jones to two-year deal

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Raiders expected to be interested in former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With the NFL's two-day negotiation window officially open, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be a popular target. One team to keep an eye on: Las Vegas.

news

Falcons signing right guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year, $105 million extension

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension with right guard Chris Lindstrom, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Seahawks plan to release veteran DL Shelby Harris

The Seahawks are moving on from one piece acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE