Bengals signing four-time Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown to four-year, $64.09 million deal

Free agency's top left tackle is joining the Bengals.
Cincinnati is signing left tackle Orlando Brown to a four-year, $64.09 million contract with a signing bonus over $31 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Brown's signing bonus is the largest ever for an offensive lineman, Pelissero noted.
After playing on the franchise tag last year for the Chiefs and making his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl, Brown proved too expensive for Kansas City to retain him on a second tag or long-term deal.
Instead, he's headed to Cincinnati to serve as Joe Burrow's blind-spot protector.
