2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Wednesday's moves

Sam Howell's job security: It always was a little odd to assume Howell, a fifth-round pick from a year ago, was locked in as the Washington Commanders' starter. That said, a Howell fan might also look at Washington's signing of Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday as a good thing. Some veteran quarterback was going to arrive, and at least it's not Lamar Jackson.

Coach Ron Rivera started the offseason saying Howell was the team's No. 1; however, Rivera also recently said that if a veteran beat out Howell, "so be it." There's little reason to think Howell could win a competition against Brissett, who is coming off his best season. Rivera likely needs to win this year to keep his job, and the Commanders have an enticing group of skill position players, with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. I'm intrigued by Howell's talent after a flashy Week 18 start, but Brissett will likely claim the top job if it's a fair fight.

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers' front office: Rodgers said that he was a fan of direct communication on Wednesday while spending 20 minutes getting to the point of his gripes with the Packers' front office. A.J. Hawk, his friend and former teammate, did a good job trying to keep it real by asking if he would have been excited to come back if the Packers wanted him anyway.

"Not really. I knew that wasn't going to happen, No. 1," Rodgers said.

The comparison is so obvious that people are almost afraid to talk about how eerily similar all of this is to the end of the Brett Favre era in Green Bay, with Favre also heading to play for the Jets, paving the way for Rodgers to start. The egos of Favre and Rodgers appear to manifest in different ways, but the contradictory interview with McAfee was a perfect example of why I believe Green Bay wanted to move on.