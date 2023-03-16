2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Wednesday's moves

We are all winners on Wednesday, because we learned Aaron Rodgers' next team, even if the Packers and Jets haven't settled on a trade yet.
Here's a look at the other risers and fallers on the first official day of the NFL's new league year.
MOVING UP
Jordan Love: The Packers chose Love. Speaking Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said the Packers made it clear they were moving on from him last month after he returned from his darkness retreat. Green Bay figures to exercise Love's fifth-year option and pick up his guaranteed 2024 salary, which gives him a two-year runway to prove he's the right guy to take over the next position in the Packers' quarterback lineage.
It wouldn't surprise me if their streak of declining to draft receivers in the first round ends now, if they don't look at the deep tight end class. It also makes sense for Green Bay to invest in more pass-catchers in free agency. If general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to be the next Ted Thompson, this transition from Rodgers to Love needs to work. The Packers will do everything possible to make Love's life easier.
Colts conspiracy theories: The Colts have cleared a lot of salary, between trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore and cutting QB Matt Ryan. They've already been leapfrogged in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Panthers, who traded with the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, and with Houston picking second, Arizona drafting third and Indianapolis going fourth, the Colts could have the third choice, at best, of rookie quarterbacks in April. If there was a team to surprisingly jump into the mix for Lamar Jackson, they would make the most sense.
The Cowboys' self-scouting: Ezekiel Elliott's contract was another classic example of the Cowboys' struggles in this facet of team-building. In 2019, they gave $50 million in guarantees to a player whose career arc as a heavily used running back should not have surprised anyone. Throughout the Jerry Jones era, they've constantly made moves that suggest they've believed their own hype, paying their own players too much money at the wrong time. But Elliott needed to go, and I look at his release Wednesday as a step in the right direction, even if Elliott didn't give them much choice, coming off the worst season of his career at age 27. Previous Cowboys front offices might have kept him around another season for sentimental reasons.
The Titans: It's been a rough offseason for the Titans, but the rumored fire sale hasn't happened yet. QB Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry have not had their names mentioned by the insiders much in recent days. Tennessee had to cut some notable players, like receiver Robert Woods and tackle Taylor Lewan, but none of those moves were unexpected. The signings the Titans have made were intriguing risk-reward choices, like linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive lineman Arden Key and tackle Andre Dillard. Al-Shaair looks like a star in the making and is a worthy replacement for David Long. Key was one of my favorite versatile defensive game-wreckers among those available in free agency.
STUCK IN NEUTRAL
The Patriots' offense: It was odd seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster sign in New England for virtually the same money (three years, $25 million, up to $33 million with incentives) that Jakobi Meyers received from the Raiders (three years, $33 million). As Meyers said on Twitter on Wednesday, it's a cold world.
The Patriots clearly decided that Smith-Schuster was a better player. Smith-Schuster is more injury-prone, but he's also more dynamic after the catch. They are both good players whom I struggled to choose between when making my Top 101 free agents list. It makes sense they got basically the same deal, but it's curious the Patriots didn't stick with the player they know, especially when their record identifying receivers from outside the organization (or in the draft) is so spotty.
Combine the Smith-Schuster move with a few defensive players re-signed and a couple journeyman tackles picked up (Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson), and it feels like the Patriots are stuck in place while the rest of the AFC East gets better.
MOVING DOWN
The Eagles' defensive stability: Darius Slay was still playing at a high level in Philadelphia in 2022. My NFL Network colleague (and noted Eagles tape dog) Brian Baldinger told me Wednesday he believes Slay, who is being released, was a better player last season than James Bradberry, who just secured a big contract from the Eagles.
The Eagles appear to be trying to time Slay's decline. As a smaller, 32-year-old cornerback who relies on speed, Slay does not have the profile of a player that typically ages well. He also wanted more guaranteed money in his contract. While the Eagles save some cap space by letting him go, they also are taking a lot of dead money on this year's cap, in addition to next year. It was costly to say goodbye.
Off-ball linebacker Kyzir White also got a contract from the Cardinals, joining Slay, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps as Eagles defenders who left the nest this offseason, in addition to former coordinator (and new Cardinals head coach) Jonathan Gannon. I like that they're retaining Bradberry, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, but GM Howie Roseman has work to do in the coming days.
Sam Howell's job security: It always was a little odd to assume Howell, a fifth-round pick from a year ago, was locked in as the Washington Commanders' starter. That said, a Howell fan might also look at Washington's signing of Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday as a good thing. Some veteran quarterback was going to arrive, and at least it's not Lamar Jackson.
Coach Ron Rivera started the offseason saying Howell was the team's No. 1; however, Rivera also recently said that if a veteran beat out Howell, "so be it." There's little reason to think Howell could win a competition against Brissett, who is coming off his best season. Rivera likely needs to win this year to keep his job, and the Commanders have an enticing group of skill position players, with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. I'm intrigued by Howell's talent after a flashy Week 18 start, but Brissett will likely claim the top job if it's a fair fight.
Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers' front office: Rodgers said that he was a fan of direct communication on Wednesday while spending 20 minutes getting to the point of his gripes with the Packers' front office. A.J. Hawk, his friend and former teammate, did a good job trying to keep it real by asking if he would have been excited to come back if the Packers wanted him anyway.
"Not really. I knew that wasn't going to happen, No. 1," Rodgers said.
The comparison is so obvious that people are almost afraid to talk about how eerily similar all of this is to the end of the Brett Favre era in Green Bay, with Favre also heading to play for the Jets, paving the way for Rodgers to start. The egos of Favre and Rodgers appear to manifest in different ways, but the contradictory interview with McAfee was a perfect example of why I believe Green Bay wanted to move on.
The Lions' backfield: Jamaal Williams having to leave the Lions is a crime against football humanity. It makes no sense. I also don't think the Lions upgraded when they gave David Montgomery a three-year, $18 million contract. The Lions are paying $2 million more per year than Williams ended up getting from the Saints (three years, $12 million) for a running back who is not a big playmaker and can't possibly have equal vibes to Williams, because no one on Earth does.