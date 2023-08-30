2023 NFL cutdown deadline Debrief: Backup QBs have fates decided; kickers on the move

4) Lost in the shuffle of the Dobbs trade: Browns fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson won the team's backup quarterback job after an impressive preseason. The Browns have only two quarterbacks as of now, though head coach Kevin Stefanski did say Cleveland is planning to add a third.

5) Jake Browning claimed the Bengals backup quarterback job over Trevor Siemian. The Bengals should want to do better when the rest of the roster is this good, but on Tuesday, coach Zac Taylor said he feels good about Browning. Joe Burrow is expected to be ready for Week 1, barring any setbacks with his calf injury.

6) Speaking of backup-quarterback depth charts for Super Bowl contenders, the Bills placed Matt Barkley on injured reserve. That makes Kyle Allen the backup to Josh Allen.

7) Blaine Gabbert won the Chiefs' backup quarterback job over Shane Buechele. Hopefully that's the last we hear about non-Patrick Mahomes Chiefs quarterbacks for the rest of the season.

8) The Bears cut Nathan Peterman just a few days after cutting veteran PJ Walker. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Bears seek out another veteran quarterback, because undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is currently the backup behind Justin Fields.

9) Most teams seemingly decided to keep two quarterbacks for now, despite the new NFL rule that a third quarterback who does not count against the active game day roster can be used if necessary.

11) Bills pass rusher Von Miller is out at least the first four games of the season after being placed on the PUP list. With the 34-year-old Miller coming off a torn ACL, it was always a big long shot for him to be ready for the start of the season.