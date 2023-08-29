Around the NFL

Bills LB Von Miller to begin 2023 NFL season on PUP, out at least four games

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills will be without star edge rusher Von Miller for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.

Miller will begin the season on the reserve/PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

The decision means Miller will miss at minimum four games before he can be activated.

The 34-year-old linebacker suffered the ACL tear on Nov. 24, 2022, during the Thanksgiving game in Detroit.

Miller has been optimistic all offseason that he could be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign but noted in June that he wouldn't push the process.

"I want to be ready (for) Week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Monday Night Football," he said at the time. "But at the same time, I'm not in control of that. I'm going to do everything I can physically, mentally, emotionally to be ready for that. But if it's not the first week of the season, then it won't be any longer than Week 6, for sure."

The Bills chose to err on the side of caution with the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Miller will miss games against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins. The earliest he could return is Oct. 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The hope is upon his return, the pass-rush demon will be full-go for the rest of the season and a Bills playoff push.

