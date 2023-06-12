Bills' Von Miller expects to avoid PUP list to open camp with knee 'all healed up'

If Miller doesn't start training camp on the PUP list, the Bills can't use that designation on the pass rusher to open the season. Buffalo could carry Miller on its first 53-man roster before moving him to injured reserve, where he'd miss four games to start the season.

But Miller has insisted all offseason that he expects to be ready for Week 1. The 34-year-old tore his ACL on Thanksgiving in Detroit. Being ready for Week 1 would put him on the field 291 days (about nine-and-a-half months) post-injury. Miller previously suffered an ACL tear in December 2013 and was back for the Denver Broncos' 2014 season opener (269 days).

The previous experience gives Miller confidence in his rehab.

"You kind of know what to expect," Miller said. "You kind of realize the weight of what's going on. You're not thinking about how tough s--- is. You're anticipating what's going to happen next [and saying], 'I know I'm supposed to be here at three months, here at four months, and here at six months,' and I just focus on where I'm at, and the emotional part of it and the mental part of it because those are the things I can control."

Miller said he trusts the Bills' front office, training and coaching staffs to make the best decision for himself and the team regarding his opening-week designation.

"If they feel I can play, I will," he said. "If they don't, I won't. It's all good."

In the meantime, Miller will prep for his next phase in rehab: positional drills.

"Now I have to start working on my conditioning and position-specific drills and need to start transitioning back into a football player and not just a guy who is rehabbing and getting my leg strong," he said. "Hopefully I can do that for the next two months and I'll be ready on the third month.