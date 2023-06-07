Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen to appear on cover of 'Madden NFL 24'

Published: Jun 07, 2023 at 11:12 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Circle the wagons and get the tailgate tables ready, Buffalo: Your star is on the cover of Madden NFL.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of Madden NFL 24, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

Wednesday's reveal is historic: Allen is the first Buffalo Bill to appear on the cover of the game. In another first, the cover for the Deluxe Edition will also feature fans alongside Allen in a nod to the famous Bills Mafia fanbase.

The selection of Allen as the cover athlete for one of the most popular video games in the world is well-deserved. The quarterback has earned two Pro Bowl nods in his five professional seasons, and more importantly, has propelled the Bills to a level of prominence unseen since the days of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Allen follows in the footsteps of fellow superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and the since-retired Tom Brady as the latest signal-callers to appear on the cover of Madden NFL. Although Buffalo has yet to reach the football mountaintop with Allen leading the way, his appearance on the game's cover signals what most everyone already knows about Allen: The big-armed quarterback is entrenched among the faces of the NFL's future.

Allen follows the late coach, broadcaster and namesake of the game, John Madden, who appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 23 months after he died at the age of 85 in Dec. 2022.

Allen embodies one of the key focal points of Madden NFL 24, which takes the next steps down a football simulation path toward the goal of creating the most authentic NFL experience available in video games. With the advancement of the game's "hit everything" feature, players will be able to utilize Allen's dual-threat skill set and large frame to pull off game-changing plays, shedding tacklers and making others miss on their way to football glory.

That and much more is coming in Madden NFL 24, which releases worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 18.

