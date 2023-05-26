Scout's Notebook

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future

Published: May 26, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Every NFL season brings new stars to the fore, with a series of players morphing from faces in the crowd into household names.

So, who's poised for prominence in 2023? That's what I'm looking to forecast with the All-Breakout Team.

After reviewing my notes from last season and digging back into the film, I'm here to spotlight players on the come up at each position. These guys have yet to earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors, but I'm predicting they could garner serious consideration with their play in the coming campaign.

So, without further ado, here is the offensive side of my 2023 All-Breakout Team. Check back next Friday, June 2, for the defensive rundown.

Related Links

QB
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers · Age: 24

No wonder Ben Roethlisberger was worried about his Steelers legacy. OK, truth be told, Pickett has a ways to go -- and at least two rings to win -- before threatening the standing of the future Hall of Famer. That said, the second-year quarterback has already shown glimpses of the clutch factor (SEE: four game-winning drives and three fourth-quarter comebacks over 12 starts as a rookie) and poise needed to play at an elite level. With Pickett also displaying the accuracy, ball placement and anticipation to shred defenses as a pinpoint passer, the youngster could quickly earn a seat at the crowded table of star quarterbacks in the AFC.

RB
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots · Age: 25

Stevenson is fresh off his first 1,000-yard season, but the third-year pro should be even better in an offense designed and directed by an experienced offensive coordinator. Bill O'Brien will put the ball in the hands of the rugged runner to set the table for Mac Jones and a complementary play-action passing game. Not to mention, New England's second-leading rusher from 2022, Damien Harris, departed in free agency to Buffalo. So this is Rhamondre's show. As a three-down playmaker with the size, strength and skill to shoulder a heavy workload, Stevenson could post big numbers this season.

WR
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs · Age: 24

The former first-round pick of the Giants provided a series of splash plays in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII triumph. And the ensuing buzz surrounding Toney's potential ascension to the WR1 role in Kansas City could foreshadow a breakout campaign for the 24-year-old. As an explosive weapon with exceptional stop-start quickness and running skills, Toney can produce big plays on horizontal or vertical routes. With Patrick Mahomes capable of elevating wideouts with his pinpoint accuracy and unlimited range, this emerging playmaker could make a serious mark on the 2023 campaign.

WR
George Pickens
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers · Age: 22

The second-round pick burst on the scene in 2022, piling up 51 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, the 6-foot-3 200-pounder displayed outstanding hand-eye coordination with a series of jaw-dropping, acrobatic catches that piqued the interest of the football world. With more playing time and an expanded role on the horizon, Pickett could enter the conversation as a top-10 receiver by the end of 2023. The Pickett-to-Pickens connection will have Terrible Towels waving for years to come.

WR
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos · Age: 24

The route-running specialist has a chance to emerge as the Broncos' featured pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense. As a versatile playmaker with the potential to create mismatches from the slot or out wide, Jeudy gives Payton a versatile chess piece to deploy all over the chessboard. Given the creative play caller's success with Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, Marques Colston and many others over the years, Jeudy could finish with 100-plus catches as Denver's No. 1 option.

TE
Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely
Baltimore Ravens · Age: 23

After a solid rookie campaign -- highlighted by an eight-catch, 103-yard outing in Week 18 -- Likely is poised to make a major impact in Year 2 as part of an offensive makeover that could turn the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens into an aerial circus under new coordinator Todd Monken. With opponents focusing on passing-game weapons like Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and first-round pick Zay Flowers, Likely could produce big play after big play as the designated seam runner against two-deep coverage.

OT
Walker Little
Walker Little
Jacksonville Jaguars · Age: 24

The third-year pro figures to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' offensive puzzle this season. Little is expected to fill in for Cam Robinson during the left tackle's forthcoming suspension, but he could also kick inside to left guard or play right tackle as part of a five-man front that is expected to keep franchise face Trevor Lawrence clean in the pocket. With Doug Pederson counting on the versatile blocker to fill a key position on the front line, the football world could soon come to appreciate Walker's talents as a polished technician at the point of attack.

OT
Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina Panthers · Age: 22

Franchise left tackles are expected to dominate on the blind side from the first snap to the final whistle. Ekwonu showed flashes of brilliance as a 17-game starter in Year 1. From his ability to maul defenders as a run blocker to his anchor and mirror skills in pass protection, Ekwonu displayed the raw tools that made him the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft. Now it's about providing consistent dominance. Given an entire offseason to refine and polish his technique under the watchful eye of offensive line guru James Campen, the 6-4 320-pounder could vie for individual honors with a leap from good to great in Year 2.

OG
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
New York Jets · Age: 23

The ultra-versatile blocker has displayed all-star potential at offensive guard and offensive tackle. Vera-Tucker has snuffed out elite pass rushers on the edges and bullied defenders in the trenches, showcasing a unique set of skills that are hard to find in trench warriors. With more eyes on the Jets following Aaron Rodgers' arrival, the talented technician should receive the respect and recognition he deserves as a premier offensive lineman.

OG
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Dallas Cowboys · Age: 22

Billed as a raw athlete following his selection as the No. 24 overall pick last year, Smith exceeded expectations by displaying versatility and positional flexibility as a rookie. Smith's ability to seamlessly flip-flop between guard and tackle helps Mike McCarthy put his best five blockers on the field. In addition, Smith's impressive work on the edges gives the Cowboys an insurance policy to protect against another Tyron Smith injury at left tackle. The younger Smith could really see his star rise with continued technical refinement in 2023.

C
Connor Williams
Connor Williams
Miami Dolphins · Age: 26

Credit Mike McDaniel and his staff for unlocking Williams' potential with a move to the pivot. The former second-round pick thrived in his first season with the Dolphins after an up-and-down four-year tenure as a guard with the Cowboys. Williams' intelligence, strength and power stabilized Miami's front and helped the team make the playoffs for just the second time in the past 14 seasons. With the veteran anchoring a rebuilt offensive line that steadies an explosive attack, the football world should give the rugged blocker his props for his overall improvement as a player. In his second year as a center, Williams could be in position to receive individual accolades.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine

For nine quarterbacks, the 2023 NFL season figures to be a critical hinge point in their respective careers. Who will ball out? Who will flounder? Bucky Brooks provides confidence rankings on make-or-break signal-callers.

news

2023 NFL season: Top five position groups in football

With the free agency frenzy and 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, Bucky Brooks evaluated each roster to determine which teams possess the most imposing units to face on game day. Here are the top five position groups in football right now.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts assembled the freakiest class; five picks that took me by surprise

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the freakiest team haul from the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, what's with the Eagles' obsession with Georgia products? And which five picks took everyone by surprise?

news

2023 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Bucky Brooks sorts the 2023 NFL Draft class into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Where do C.J. Stroud and Tyree Wilson land? Plus, five prospects who can outperform their draft position.

news

Five potential trade fits for Devin White; why Hendon Hooker is the third-best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks provides five potential trade fits for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Plus, one of the hottest names in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis, Emmanuel Forbes, Jordan Addison among this class' most polarizing prospects

The pre-draft process is a beauty pageant, and when it comes to NFL prospects, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 of the most polarizing players in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

news

Jalen Hurts' forthcoming megadeal underscores Eagles' brilliance; Julian Love reshapes Seahawks' D

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks studies one organization's spectacular work at the game's most important position. Plus, an overlooked signing that could completely revitalize a once-proud defense.

news

Bears, Lions pushing to take over NFC North; how Patrick Peterson, Stephon Gilmore defy Father Time

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines one NFC division that could see some major reshuffling in 2023. Plus, how two veteran cornerbacks have aged so well.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Don't overlook these signings

In the whirlwind of the free agency frenzy, a significant number of potentially impactful pickups get lost in the shuffle. Not today! Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 intriguing signings you should NOT overlook.

news

Anthony Richardson tops combine standouts to re-examine; thoughts on Panthers acquiring No. 1 pick

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights five combine standouts who forced him back to the tape. Plus, thoughts on the Panthers acquiring the No. 1 overall pick and a blockbuster acquisition everyone forgot about.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Quentin Johnston, Kelee Ringo among 10 prospects I can't wait to see

More than 300 draft hopefuls are heading to Indianapolis, looking to put on a show at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Our resident scout, Bucky Brooks, spotlights 10 prospects he can't wait to see.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More