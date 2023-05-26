2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future

No wonder Ben Roethlisberger was worried about his Steelers legacy. OK, truth be told, Pickett has a ways to go -- and at least two rings to win -- before threatening the standing of the future Hall of Famer. That said, the second-year quarterback has already shown glimpses of the clutch factor (SEE: four game-winning drives and three fourth-quarter comebacks over 12 starts as a rookie) and poise needed to play at an elite level. With Pickett also displaying the accuracy, ball placement and anticipation to shred defenses as a pinpoint passer, the youngster could quickly earn a seat at the crowded table of star quarterbacks in the AFC.