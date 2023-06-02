2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown poised to make noise in Carolina

Lost in the Texans' disappointing 2022 season: The impressive flashes delivered by the No. 3 overall pick. Yes, Sauce Gardner -- the cornerback who came off the board at No. 4 overall -- received Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and rightfully so. Gardner was immediately one of the best corners in the NFL, while Stingley suffered the typical ebbs and flows of a rookie campaign, ultimately missing the final eight weeks of the season with a lingering hamstring injury. But in his nine-game debut, the silky smooth corner displayed the athleticism, agility and instincts to blanket receivers in man or zone coverage. With new head coach DeMeco Ryans installing a versatile scheme that enables corners to dig a little deeper into the toolbox, Stingley has a chance to show off his skills as a lockdown cover man with a polished game.