Five assistant coach hires that'll have biggest impact on '23 NFL season: Nathaniel Hackett's redemption?

The Jets have asked Aaron Rodgers to be their savior, and that means Hackett must be the man who makes the future Hall of Fame quarterback as comfortable as possible. We all suspect Rodgers will do his part as long as New York's offensive line protects him. The real question is: What kind of coordinator will Hackett be after the train wreck that was his only season as the Broncos' head coach? Hackett presided over the stunning demise of Russell Wilson in 2022, and he actually wasn't the guy calling the plays when he and Rodgers worked together in Green Bay (that role belonged to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, although Hackett was the primary play-caller during previous stints in Jacksonville and Buffalo).





The good news for Hackett is that the bar is understandably low in New York. The Jets were one of the few decent teams that had more debilitating quarterback play than the Broncos last year, and that ineptitude cost New York a shot at the playoffs. All Hackett needs to do is help Rodgers be Rodgers. That doesn't mean the quarterback has to be the player who won league MVP honors in 2020 and 2021. He just needs to stay healthy, acclimate quickly and everything else will take care of itself. The Jets already have tremendous resources around the veteran quarterback, including a terrific defense, an assortment of talented skill players and a smart head coach in Robert Saleh. It also helps that Hackett and Rodgers have an obvious bond, one that certainly had to make Hackett an attractive candidate to succeed Mike LaFleur (Matt's brother) as offensive coordinator.





Realistic fans should know this won't be an entirely smooth transition in New York, especially when considering some of the ups and downs Tom Brady endured in his first season in Tampa Bay. However, that first year with the Buccaneers also ended with a Super Bowl win. The Jets have the goods to make that happen. Hackett proving he's a better play-caller than what he displayed in Denver will go a long way toward achieving that dream.