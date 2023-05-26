2023 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races

New York finished in the AFC East cellar for the third consecutive season and sixth time in the past seven years. The last time the Jets won the division, George W. Bush was in office -- in his first term. Yup, 2002 feels like a lifetime ago. Robert Saleh's club raced out to a hot start last season on the strength of its defense, but the struggles at quarterback ultimately crashed the Jets. Enter four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. In his worst seasons, Rodgers is better than anyone Gang Green has employed at quarterback for over a decade. The schedule is brutal, and New York competes in perhaps the NFL's best division in 2023, but given the upgrade at quarterback and an excellent defense on paper, the Jets are an easy choice to top this list of worst-to-first candidates. They put their eggs in Rodgers' basket this offseason, and anything short of ending New York's league-leading postseason drought (12 years) should be viewed as a disappointment in Florham Park.