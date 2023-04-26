Commanders declining DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

There's good reason for Washington's decision: Young simply hasn't been available nearly enough to justify the relatively large increase in salary that would come with a fifth-year option. After a fantastic start to his professional career -- one deserving of AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors -- Young has appeared in just 12 games over the last two seasons, and has registered 1.5 combined sacks.

Once seen as a pass-rushing dynamo and a future face of the league, Young has faded into the background due to injury. A significant knee injury cost him half of his second year and limited him to just three games in 2022, played late in a season in which Washington was able to win half of its games without him.

When healthy, Young was truly a force who was only scratching the surface of his potential. Because of those injuries, though, Washington doesn't have enough proof that he'll either be worthy of another (more expensive) season, or an extension beyond 2024. He can, of course, change that by putting together a tremendous 2023 campaign and instantly driving up his market value as he heads to free agency in 2024.