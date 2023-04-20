Around the NFL

Commanders QB Sam Howell on starting job: 'I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have'

At every turn this offseason, the Washington Commanders have made it clear the QB1 job is Sam Howell's to lose. The second-year quarterback is out to prove that faith is worth it.

"This organization is going to get everything I got," Howell recently told the team's official website. "I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have."

The Commanders drafted Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He played just one game last season, starting Week 18 after Washington was eliminated from postseason contention. The 22-year-old showed promise in the blowout win over Dallas. The numbers weren't eye-popping -- 11-of-19 passing for 169 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- but he moved the ball well, made some nice tosses, including a gorgeous deep ball to Terry McLaurin, and bounced back nicely from his bad red zone interception.

Unless the Commanders change gears next week and make a move for a quarterback, Howell will be in line to start Week 1.

"That's what I've been trying to do ever since I got here is get into this opportunity," Howell said. "So, I'm definitely going to try to do everything I can to take advantage of it."

The Commanders added savvy veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency last month as a proven backstop if Howell implodes or proves ineffective.

If Washington sat higher than No. 16 in the draft, it would be one of the clear candidates to draft a QB. However, with a week before the 2023 NFL Draft, there's been little talk of the Commanders selling their capital to move up. So unless one falls to them, it'll be Howell's job to lose come training camp.

