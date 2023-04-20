Commanders QB Sam Howell on starting job: 'I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have'

Unless the Commanders change gears next week and make a move for a quarterback, Howell will be in line to start Week 1.

"That's what I've been trying to do ever since I got here is get into this opportunity," Howell said. "So, I'm definitely going to try to do everything I can to take advantage of it."

The Commanders added savvy veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency last month as a proven backstop if Howell implodes or proves ineffective.